How to Install iOS 15 Public Beta on iPhone

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 15. This also means that the iOS 15 public beta program for the iPhone is now live. If you have been wanting to try out iOS 15 on your iPhone ahead of its public release in September, check out this guide on how to join the iOS 15 public beta program and install the update right away.

At WWDC 2021, Apple mentioned that the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta programs would start in July. However, the company is making the public beta live a day early.

If you are already running the iOS 15 developer beta on your iPhone, you can continue using it since it has the same build as the first public beta release.

Make sure to check out all the new iOS 15 features that you can enjoy once you install the public beta on your iPhone.

Installing iOS 15 Public Beta on iPhone: Things to Know

Create a backup of your iPhone before installing the public beta, as it can come in handy if you ever need to restore your device.

The data on your iPhone will not be touched in any way.

You can always leave the public beta program and go back to iOS 14.6 on your iPhone. Doing so will not format your iPhone.

You are likely going to run into some compatibility issues with third-party apps.

iOS 15 Compatible iPhones

iOS 15 retains compatibility with the same set of iPhones that were compatible with iOS 14 and iOS 13. Apple has not dropped support for any of the older iPhones with the OS.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to Install iOS 15 Public Beta

You will first have to enroll in the iOS public beta program before you can install the iOS 15 public beta on your iPhone.

Step 1: Head over to Apple’s beta program website and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button. Proceed to sign up for the program using your Apple ID. You must have logged into your iPhone using the same ID as well.

Step 2: From the page that opens, select the OS whose beta program you want to join.

Step 3: On your iPhone, head over to Apple’s public beta site and log in with the same Apple account.

Step 4: Go to the iOS tab and then select the Download profile option. You should be prompted to download the profile, for which you will need to tap Allow in Safari.

Step 5: With the profile downloaded, go to the Settings app, where you will see a Profile Downloaded option. If you do not see the option in the Settings app, just go to Settings -> General -> Profile.

Step 6: Tap on it, and from the pop-up that comes up, tap on Install, and proceed to confirm this by entering your iPhone’s passcode. You will have to tap on Install two more times after which the public beta profile will be finally installed on your iPhone.

Step 7: With the iOS public beta profile installed on your iPhone, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and tap on Download and Install.

If the iOS 15 public beta does not show up for download, restart your iPhone, and then check for a software update again. Once the update shows up, proceed to download and install it as you would do with any other regular iOS update.

You will automatically get an OTA update for all future beta releases of iOS 15 from Apple. Since this is a beta release of iOS 15, you will encounter some bugs in the system. Make sure to report them to Apple so that they can be fixed in future beta releases.