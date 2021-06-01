Apple is all set to host WWDC 2021 virtually from June 7 through June 11 this year. The company is expected to announce iOS 15, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and the next version of macOS and tvOS at the event. Since Apple will be live streaming the opening keynote of WWDC 2021, you’ll be able to watch it live from the comfort of your couch. Here’s how you can watch WWDC 2021 live.

Last year’s iOS 14 update was a big one, so Apple is unlikely to introduce iOS 15 with too many headlining features. Instead, the focus will probably be on iPadOS 15 this year, which should come with some major multitasking improvements. You can check out some confirmed iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 features based on leaks here.

Since the event is being held virtually, Apple will be live streaming it across all major channels to ensure everyone is able to view it easily. This also includes YouTube which is perhaps the best possible place for one to catch the live stream as it will work across all platforms and devices. Gone are the days when Apple forced one to use an Apple device to even view their live stream.

When Does the WWDC 2021 Keynote Start?

The opening keynote of WWDC 2021 will take place on June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT, and it will be streamed directly from Apple Park. You can find the start time of the WWDC 2021 keynote in your time zone here.

How to Watch WWDC 2021 Keynote Live

YouTube

This is the best way to catch the opening WWDC 2021 keynote live. Apple is live streaming the WWDC keynote for the first time on YouTube which makes it accessible to all respective of their platform or device. Apple is yet to make the live stream listing of WWDC’s opening keynote live on its YouTube page. Once it does, we will update this post with the relevant link.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch WWDC live. Apple has already updated the app with the WWDC 2021 listing. Simply go to the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2021 from the list.

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

You can go to Apple’s live stream page to catch WWDC 2020 live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the WWDC 2021 opening keynote live. Alternatively, you can download the Apple Developer app from the Mac App Store to watch the event and other developer sessions from Apple. The app, however, works with macOS 10.15 and newer only.

What new announcements are you looking forward to from Apple for WWDC 2021? Drop a comment and let us know!