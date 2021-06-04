iFixit’s M1 iPad Pro Teardown Shows off New Liquid XDR Display in Great Detail

Apple recently unveiled the 12.9-inch iPad Pro powered by the new M1 chip. The iPad Pro is the first iPad to be powered by Apple’s custom M1 chip. Earlier this month, the iMac M1 teardown revealed many exciting things. Today iFixit has uploaded a new iPad Pro M1 teardown video.

The iPad Pro is placed on a heating pad to loosen the adhesive. Once opened, iFixit sees three display connectors. The hardware arrangement on the new iPad Pro looks very similar to its predecessor. However, you can see 5G antennas on the edges of the frame. The M1 chip sits on thermal paste right next to the unified memory.

The video highlights iPad Pro’s new wide-angle selfie camera with Center Stage feature. During video conferences, the center stage feature automatically adjusts the crop such that the subject is at the center. In addition, iPad Pro touts a new Liquid Retina XDR display with mini-LED. The new panel is only a millimeter thicker than the one in the previous generation. However, the Liquid Retina XDR display is considerably heavier at 285gms.

iFixit slowly separates the display from the backlit diffuser. Typically LED displays are lit with a series of LED’s at the side of the display. The Liquid Retina XDR display uses an array of LEDs that sit directly beneath the display. Furthermore, the LED’s can be controlled individually, offering better contrast and brightness. The best part is that iFixit puts the new display under a microscope and highlights the 2,596 local dimming zones.

iFixit is yet to post its complete teardown with repairability scores. However, we presume the M1 iPad Pro and the previous-generation iPad Pro will have a lot in common.