Instagram takes on Twitter’s Super Follows with Upcoming ‘Exclusive Stories’ Feature

It has become a norm for social media platforms to borrow each other’s features. Twitter recently announced a Super Follows feature that allows creators to monetize their content. Now Instagram is said to be working on its version of Super Follows with “Exclusive Stories” available for fans.

The Exclusive Stories will only be available for fans, and creators could charge a subscription fee. Instagram has confirmed the feature as leaked screenshots surfaced online. The screenshots belong to an internal prototype that has now reached development. That said, Instagram is yet to test the feature publicly. Furthermore, the company has refused to divulge further details about its plans.

The screenshots help us understand how the feature would eventually work. Creators would be allowed to publish “Exclusive Stories” to their accounts. Instagram will label these stories with a different color. Once users click on the stories, they will get a message that says “only members” can view this content. You will not be able to screenshot the stories. However, Instagram will let you upload the stories in Highlights. Once again, the highlight will be exclusive for members, and thus “fans always have something to see when they join.”

Our Take

So far, Instagram has kept the new features under the wrap. The company speaks from a broader perspective and hints at subscription. It is no secret that the Facebook-owned company is working on new streams of revenue generation. Instagram is said to be working on an NFT feature that would allow users to buy artworks digitally.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri says they are working on “a whole suite of things” to help creators do what they do. This includes tools for branded content and affiliate marketing. On a related note, Instagram is also testing clickable links for Stories.