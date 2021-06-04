Ahead of the WWDC 2021 event, Apple has shared the latest data about the adoption rate of iOS 14. According to Apple, iOS 14 is now installed on 90% of iPhones that were sold in the last four years.

iOS 14’s adoption rate has been phenomenal ever since its release. Just a week after its release, iOS 14’s adoption rate skyrocketed to 26%. The latest numbers show a 4% jump from February, back when Apple detailed that iOS 14 was installed on 86% of all iPhones and iPad launched in the last four years.

According to Apple, only 2% of the iPhones sold in the last four years run iOS 12 or below. When comparing the data to all the iPhones sold (including the ones sold earlier than four years), iOS 14 runs on nearly 85% of the devices.

Apple released iOS 14.5 with the highly-awaited App Tracking Transparency in the last week of April, which might have helped Apple bridge the gap of that 4% gap. Along with these, features like widgets on the home screen, App Library, and several other privacy features have helped iOS 14 reach such high adoption rates.

The data comes ahead of Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC 2021 event. Apple is expected to announce major updates to its operating systems, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12. Along with the new software versions, Apple is also expected to announce redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the improved M1X processor.

There are also rumors of Apple announcing its first mixed reality headset at the event. What are your expectations from WWDC 2021? Have you installed iOS 14 on your iPhone yet? Are you looking forward to the iOS 15 release? Let us know in the comments section below!