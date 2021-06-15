4 Ways iOS 15 Makes the AirPods & AirPods Pro Even Better

Apple announced iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and more at WWDC 2021. As a part of iOS 15, Apple is bringing some improvements to the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max later this year. Check out how iOS 15 will further improve your AirPods below.

The best thing about AirPods is that Apple keeps improving them with time. So, while the AirPods and AirPods Pro might sound the same as the day you first got them, they would have gained additional features over time to make them more useful.

Below is a look at all the improvements Apple is making to the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max with iOS 15. Just like AirPods, iOS 15 also comes with many new features that will improve the overall experience of using your iPhone.

How iOS 15 Makes the AirPods and AirPods Pro Even Better

1. Announce Notifications

A simple feature that is available on Android phones and earbuds for over a year now. With iOS 15, Siri will read aloud your notifications on your AirPods. This way, you can know about the message your friend just sent or get a location-based reminder right through your AirPods.

Siri in iOS 14 was already able to read aloud caller names when connected to AirPods, and the new Announce Notifications feature further builds on that.

2. Spatial Audio Comes to Mac and Apple TV

Spatial Audio on the iPhone is a big deal, especially after Apple expanded support for it to Apple Music. Apple is further expanding Spatial Audio and bringing it to Macs and Apple TV with macOS Monterey and tvOS 15. Any video or audio you play on these devices will support Spatial Audio.

FaceTime calls are also gaining Spatial Audio support in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for a more natural experience. There are other FaceTime improvements in iOS 15 to improve the voice and video calling service further.

3. Conversation Boost

Using computational audio and beamforming microphones, the AirPods Pro will focus on the voice of the person you are facing so you can hear them clearly. This is a great accessibility feature that should make the AirPods useful for people that have hearing issues. You will also be able to tune the amount of focus as per your liking.

Conversation Boost will only be available on the AirPods Pro and won’t make its way to the regular AirPods or the AirPods Max.

4. Find My for AirPods

AirPods are getting better Find My integration in iOS 15. Apple will make the AirPods a part of the Find My network with iOS 15, so you will be able to track them down even when they are out of the Bluetooth range.

Right now, when your AirPods are not within the Bluetooth range of your iPhone, the Find My app will only show their last known location. So, if you drop your AirPods while on a metro ride, the chances of finding them are pretty slim.

With iOS 15, AirPods will be able to take advantage of the Find My network and relay their information to Apple’s servers using other iOS devices near them. This way, you will get a more accurate location of the AirPods even when they are not within the Bluetooth range of your iPhone.

While you can install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, it is not possible to install a beta firmware on your AirPods to gain access to these new features.

What do you think about the new features and improvements that Apple is bringing to the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max with iOS 15?