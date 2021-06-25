iOS 15 Beta 2 vs iOS 14.6 Speed Test

Apple released the second beta of iOS 15 with several new features and changes yesterday. The first iOS 15 beta did not bring any notable performance improvements over iOS 14. Have things changed with the second iOS 15 beta?

YouTuber iAppleBytes has done an exhaustive speed test of iOS 15 beta 2 vs. iOS 14.6 to see if Apple has made any performance improvements in the latest beta. Depending on how you look at it, things are pretty much the same with the second iOS 15 beta in terms of performance.

There’s no notable performance regression across a bunch of iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. There’s a half-a-second lag while opening certain applications, but that’s to be expected since iOS 15 is still in beta. The benchmark scores are pretty much in line with what these devices managed to score when running iOS 14.6.

This is only the second beta of iOS 15 that Apple has released. With the public release of the OS still over two months ago, there are quite a few more beta builds that Apple will release over the next few weeks. Going by previous iOS releases, iOS 15 is unlikely to bring any performance improvement. On the bright side, it won’t make your iPhone slower despite the addition of many new features.

Have you noticed any performance improvement or regression on your iPhone or iPad after installing the iOS 15 beta? Drop a comment and let us know!