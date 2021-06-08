Apple was quick to release the first developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 after the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 ended. Since this is the first developer beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, it is bound to have some bugs and issues. If you are looking to install iOS 15 on your iPhone, check out some of the iOS 15 beta problems and bugs reported by other iPhone and iPad users so far.

Going through the list of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 bugs and problems below will give you an idea of whether you should try out the beta OS on your iPhone/iPad or not. You can follow this guide to install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone.

iOS 15 Beta Problems and Bugs Discovered So Far

Raise to Wake does not turn up the display brightness.

Selected Assistive touch features are not working properly and end up triggering Siri accidentally.

Memojis do not render properly in some scenarios.

The Battery widget will not display the remaining battery of your connected devices properly.

In CarPlay, the mute and Route overview buttons might not show up in certain vehicles.

Siri might get dismissed automatically if you trigger it quickly multiple times.

FaceTime might not show the right zoom indicator when using the rear camera.

Using the Portrait effect while on a group FaceTime call could lead to your video being zoomed in.

FaceTime could become unresponsive if you try to call a contact with an emoji in their name.

The Autoreply feature in Focus is currently broken.

The Guided Access feature might fail to start in certain situations on iOS 15.

Health data sharing has a number of issues right now, including the data randomly missing and changes taking a long time to show up.

With Focus active, your home screen pages might not show up in random order.

Scrolling in App Library could lead to headers overlapping instead of fading.

On iPadOS 15, adding widgets to your home screen could result in some layout issues.

The document scanner functionality in the Mail app is broken.

We will continue updating this post with more iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 bugs and issues as we come across them.

If you have encountered any bug or problem in iOS 15 that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it! You should also report these bugs to Apple so that they can be fixed before the final release of iOS 15.