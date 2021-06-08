The Biggest New iOS 15 Features Coming to Your iPhone

Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC. The next generation of the iOS operating system is aimed at improving core apps, privacy, security, Siri assistant, Notifications, and comes with new additions such as Focus mode, iCloud+, SharePlay, and more. The iOs 15 Beta 1 is already available to download for compatible iPhone models. We have installed iOS 15 on iPhone XR, and here is the list of all the new iOS 15 features coming later this year to your iPhone.

We have already covered the list of best iOS 15 features and in this post, we will showcase every possible iOS 15 feature that we found in our limited time of testing. Let’s get started.

The Biggest New iOS 15 Features

Let’s start the list with new additions coming to the FaceTime app on the iPhone.

1. Create a Link in FaceTime

Following Zoom and Google Meet’s lead, Apple now allows users to create a video meeting link in the FaceTime app. You can share the link with others on Messages, WhatsApp, or Email and they can join the conversation by tapping on the shared link.

2. Portrait mode in FaceTime video calls

This one is similar to the blurred background in Zoom and Microsoft Teams. During FaceTime calls, one can hide the background by enabling the Portrait mode. It helps you save face by hiding that messy room behind you.

3. Voice Isolation in FaceTime

Voice isolation in FaceTime uses Machine Learning to block unwanted background noise in FaceTime video/voice calls. It’s not limited to FaceTime calls only. Apple will allow third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Telegram to utilize the tech for seamless audio calls.

4. Spatial Audio Support in FaceTime

Apple is adding spatial audio support to FaceTime in iOS 15. Meaning, the voices in a FaceTime call will sound as if they are coming from where the person is positioned on the screen.

5. Grid View in Group FaceTime Calls

Group FaceTime calls will now come with a grid view in iOS 15. It’s easier to look at and manage compared to the preview group view.

6. FaceTime for Android and Windows

Android and Windows users finally get FaceTime support via the web. When you tap on the FaceTime link, it will open in the web browser to join the meeting.

7. SharePlay in FaceTime

SharePlay in FaceTime takes the sharing experience to the next level. Users can now share experiences with SharePlay while connecting with friends on FaceTime, including listening to songs together with Apple Music, watching a TV show or movie in sync, or sharing their screen to view apps together.

Everyone on the call can listen to the same song, watch the same movie, and even view the same screen. It’s similar to Spotify’s Group Session, and we are glad to see Apple extending it to the Apple TV app as well.

8. Share Screen with SharePlay

Users can also share a screen using SharePlay in iOS 15. This is a boon for those helping friends or parents to showcase how to use a specific app or access a particular option in the Settings app.

9. SharePlay API for Developers

As of now, SharePlay video is only supported by the Apple TV app. The company is releasing SharePlay API for developers to integrated their apps in iOS 15. Big media names such as Disney, Hulu, HBO, NBA, ESPN, and others are already working to integrate SharePlay on the iPhone.

10. New Stack Layout in the Messages App

In iOS 15, when you receive a group of photos, you will see new stack photos view for easy navigation and showcasing experience.

11. Shared with You in Photos and Other Apps

When you receive photos, music, Apple TV recommendation, or Podcast link in the Messages app, iOS 15 will automatically arrange the content inside the Shared with You section in the relevant apps.

12. Focus on What Matters

Apple takes the Do Not Disturb experience to the next level with the Focus mode on the iPhone. It helps users focus and reduces distractions.

Focus will filter notifications and apps based on what a user wants to focus on. Users can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them.

For example, you can enable the Sleep focus profile at night, and your iPhone will limit the notifications from only a handful of apps based on your habit and machine learning.

13. Custom Focus Profiles

By default, Apple offers a Driving, Sleep, Personal, and Work Focus profile. You can also create a custom Focus profile with specific apps, widgets, and home screen arrangement in the Focus mode.

14. Auto Reply in Focus Mode

Focus mode will disable all the incoming notifications on the iPhone. iOS 15 will automatically send the current Focus status to others who try to contact you via message or call during the active mode.

15. Notification Improvements

Notifications in iOS 15 get a slight makeover with an aggressively rounded corners, a big app icon preview, and a contact profile preview in the Notification center.

16. Notification Summary

Notification Summary collects non-time-critical notifications for delivery at a more opportune time, such as in the morning and evening. It learns from customer habits and uses on-device learning to prioritize and deliver notifications based on user’s interactions with apps.

17. Live Text

Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allow users to take action. For example, users can search for and locate the picture of a handwritten family recipe or capture a phone number from a storefront with the option to place a call. You can also visit the website address or email the owner directly from the visiting card image.

At this time, Live Text support is limited to 7 languages only.

18. Identify Objects with Live Text

Live Text can identify art, books, nature, pets, landmarks, and more. The concept is similar to what Google has been doing with Google Lens on Android.

19. Advanced Spotlight Search

Spotlight now uses intelligence to search photos by location, people, scenes, or objects. Using Live Text, Spotlight can also find text and handwriting in photos. Spotlight now offers web image search and all-new rich results for actors, musicians, TV shows, and movies.

20. New Contacts Look in Spotlight Search

Contacts search through Spotlight has also received a UI makeover. It now displays recent conversations, shared photos, and even their location if shared through Find My.

21. Image Details in the Photos App

This was long overdue. Apple finally allows users to see detailed image info from the Photos app. Simply open the photo and tap on the ‘i’ button at the bottom. It will open a menu with photo size, maps, photo date, time, resolution, and more. One can also adjust the photo time and date from the same menu.

22. Apple Music Integration with Memories

Your Memories collection in the Photos app is about to get better with a brand new look, animations, transitions, new effects, moods, and Apple Music integration. Based on the song selection, Memories will change the slideshow look and feel with custom filters and animations.

23. New Tab Switcher in the Safari Browser

Safari on iOS 15 gets a makeover with new tabs arrangements. When you open multiple tabs, you will notice a small tab switcher preview at the bottom to move among opened apps. It’s a welcome change compared to the previous implementation.

24. New Multi-tab Menu in Safari

Safari now comes with a new grid-style multitasking view to switch among opened tabs. It’s a card-style interface and looks way better than the previous one.

25. Extension Support in Safari

Extensions support is finally coming to Safari with iOS 15 later this year. Hopefully, this will speed up the extension development for Safari compared to other Chromium browsers.

26. New Apple Maps Experience

The new Apple Maps app in iOS 15 will offer more details in cities for neighborhoods, commercial districts, elevation, buildings, new road colors and labels, and custom-designed landmarks.

Selected cities around the world will also get three-dimensional driving with new road details that help you better see and understand important details like turn lanes, medians, and bike lanes.

27. Apple Wallet Upgrades

Apple Wallet adds support for additional types of keys such as car keys, the ability to integrate driver’s license or state IDs, and digital identity cards to speed up the check-in process at Airports.

28. Unlock Home Using Digital Key in Apple Wallet

Users can unlock home, hotel room, or even office using the stored key in the Apple Wallet app. Of course, it will be up to third-party devices and hotel chains to integrate the functionality with the Apple Wallet app.

29. App Privacy Report

Apple carry-forwards the excellent Privacy report from the Safari browser to the system-wide Settings menu.

It offers an overview of how apps use the access that has been granted to location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts in the last seven days and which other domains are contacted behind your back.

30. Rewamped Weather App

Weather app receives a UI makeover in iOS 15 update. You now get updated graphics and animations showcasing the current weather conditions outside.

31. More Weather Details

The Weather app isn’t limited to showcasing temperature only. You can now view Wind speeds, Humidity levels, AQI levels, Air quality map, Pressure, and more in a neat widget style interface on the home screen.

32. Tags in Apple Notes

Apple Notes finally get much-needed tags support to organize notes. It’s the one feature we used to love about Evernote back in the day and we are glad to see tags making their way to the Notes app.

33. Activity View in Apple Notes

Apple Notes now allows you to mention other members in the note. You can check all the changes by members from the dedicated Activity view in Apple Notes.

34. iCloud+

Don’t let the + branding distract you here. iCloud now gets two new privacy-related features to keep your identity safe from online trackers. First, you can hide your email and use temporary custom email addresses.

iCloud Private Relay is Apple’s answer to the growing popularity of VPN apps. iCloud Private Relay hides your online identity such as IP address, device details, and more when browsing the web. However, due to regulators’ restrictions, it won’t work in China, Saudi Arabia, and other selected countries around the world.

35. Apple Health Advancements

Apple Health now measures your walking/running speed and step length in the app. You can also see steps trend and compare data with the previous week.

36. Health Sharing

In iOS 15, you can keep friends and family up to date on how you are doing by securely sharing your Health data. The data you share will appear in their Health app. You will also get an alert for important health metrics like elevated heart rate, etc.

It’s all built with privacy and security in mind. Apple only shares a summary of each topic and not the details. The information is encrypted and you can stop sharing at any time.

37. Faster Siri

Siri gains a much-needed offline mode. The Siri assistant can perform basic tasks such as setting up alarms, opening apps, adding reminders, etc. work without the internet. All the requests are performed on the device, resulting in faster Siri response time.

38. Siri Support for Third-Party Home Devices

This is huge news for those that prefer Siri to other virtual assistants. Smart home device manufacturers can begin working with Apple to integrate Siri into their accessories. Soon you will see the market flooding with smart home devices with Siri support.

39. Live Translate in the Translate App

Translate adds a new Live Translate feature that makes conversation flow naturally across languages. There is also a new systemwide translate function that allows users to translate text anywhere on iPhone.

40. Built-in Authenticator

With iOS 15, users can now generate verification codes needed for additional sign-in security. If a site offers two-factor authentication, you can set up verification codes under Passwords in Settings on iOS 15 – no need to download an additional app.

41. Smart List in Reminders

Apple now offers a surprising amount of control with custom smart lists in Reminders for iOS 15: you can select date ranges (relative or fixed), specify a time of day to filter for, and even check for locations/flags/priority. Plenty of possibilities here to create a smart list based on your preferences.

42. Temporary iCloud Storage

When you buy a new device you can use iCloud Backup to move your data to your new device, even if you’re low on storage. iCloud will grant you as much storage as you need to complete a temporary backup, free of charge, for up to three weeks. This allows you to get all your apps, data, and settings onto your device automatically.

43. New Time Picker Menu

iOS 15 takes away the pain of using the horrible time picker menu of the past. You can now scroll or double tap on the time to edit the time.

44. Styling Changes in Memojis

The Memojis menu now comes with a dedicated slider to set the exact color tone that you want in the memoji avatar.

45. Customizable Safari Start Page

Customizable start page in the Safari browser allows you to set a wallpaper from the Photos app as the background on the start page. It sure looks cool and syncs with the Safari browser on other devices as well.

46. Skip Silence in Voice Memos

Apple continues to add features to Voice Memos that would also make sense as Podcasts audio effects. This year, they’ve added Skip Silence, which joins Enhance Recording from iOS 14.

47. Enhancements to the Shortcuts App

Some great additions are coming to the Shortcuts app on the iPhone. Using Shortcuts, you can now access any folder from the Files app. There is also a redesigned Library and Options menu. iOS 15 can also allow you to run automation based on sound recognition and Focus profile.

48. System-Wide Drag and Drop

This one is really cool. You can long-press any image/video/image from the app and open another app and drop it there. Keep the content pinned using one hand and open another app and drop the content.

49. Use Portrait Video in Third-Party Apps

Apple has implemented portrait video effects system-wide and is automatically available for third-party apps too, like when taking a photo in Snapchat or having a video call in Zoom.

When in a third-party app that is using the video camera, these effects are exposed through panels in Control Center.

50. Prepare for New iPhone

There is a new Prepare for New iPhone option under the Reset menu. You can use it and iOS will automatically make relevant changes on the iPhone to prepare it for the new owner.

51. Reset Home Screen Layout

Made too many changes to the default home screen layout? You can now quickly reset it with one tap in the Reset menu.

52. New Magnifier App

iOS 15 now comes with a new Magnifier app. As the name suggests, you can zoom in elements, text, and use a bunch of filters, flashlight, play with the brightness slider, and even capture the image with the camera integration.

53. New Edit Stack Menu

There is a new Edit Stack menu in iOS 15 when you stack widgets on top of each other. You can enable/disable Smart Rotate and turn on Widget Suggestions in the Widget stack menu.

54. Pull to Refresh in Safari Browser

As the name suggests, the Safari browser now offers pull to refresh the current webpage. No need to find that tiny refresh button to reload the webpage.

55. Group Tabs in Safari

This is similar to Microsoft Edge Collections. You can group tabs and read them later. It is incredibly useful during research and we prefer to use it over the normal Bookmarks function on the Edge browser. It’s good to see Safari implementing a similar feature in iOS 15.

While the iOS 14 update was all about widgets and App Library, iOS 15 takes a step in the right direction with improvements to the default apps on the iPhone. Apple continues to be laser-focused on privacy and security with iCloud+ and the new Privacy report. Which is your favorite iOS 15 feature from the list above? Sound off in the comments section below.

Note: We will continue to update this post as we discover new iOS 15 features, so don’t forget to bookmark it. If I have missed any major new features, please feel free to drop a line in the comments.