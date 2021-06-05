iOS 15 to Introduce Major New Privacy Features, Huge Messages Overhaul

Ahead of WWDC 2021 early next week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the new changes coming to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Apple is going to introduce additional new privacy features in iOS 15. This includes a dedicated control panel to see what data the apps installed on your phone are collecting. Apple has been adding new privacy features to iOS with every major new release, and it looks like iOS 15 will be just another step from the company in that direction.

Apple will also add the ability to set different profiles for notifications like sleeping, working, driving, etc., and allow users to customize them as per their liking. For example, when the sleeping profile is activated, all incoming notifications will be muted.

Depending on the profile, your iPhone would be able to auto-reply to notifications. Additionally, Apple is revamping the incoming notification banners for a better user experience.

With iPadOS 15, Apple plans to revamp the home screen by adding widgets with dynamic information support. The multitasking experience is also going to be improved to make it easier to run multiple apps simultaneously.

The Messages app is going to get a massive update with iOS 15. Apple is planning to turn it into a direct competitor to WhatsApp, Messenger, and other messaging services with this upcoming update.

There were rumors of Apple introducing a revamped lock screen experience with iOS 15 this year, but that has reportedly been delayed until next year.

watchOS 8 for Apple Watch will reportedly introduce new health-tracking features and some interface improvements as well. The next macOS update is reportedly going to be minor in nature and won’t introduce any major new features or changes.