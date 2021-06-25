iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 2 Features: What’s New

Two weeks after releasing the first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers, Apple has seeded the second beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Since iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are still in the development phase, there are a lot of new features and changes in the second beta. Read all about them below.

The first beta of iOS 15 missed out on some of the new iOS 15 features. The second beta enables some of these new features including SharePlay on FaceTime calls.

You can find the steps to install iOS 15 on your iPhone with a developer account here. You can also install iOS 15 on your iPhone using the beta profile method if you don’t have a developer account.

iOS 15 Beta 2 Features and Changes: What’s New

SharePlay

iOS 15 beta 2 brings SharePlay in FaceTime calls on iPhone and iPad. Using SharePlay, you will be able to share your screen with the other person that you are on a call with. So, you can use SharePlay to watch shows on Netflix or Apple TV+ together. In the second iOS 15 beta, SharePlay only works with Apple TV and Apple Music, though support for third-party apps is also on the cards and should be added soon.

New Apple Maps and Apple Books Icon

iOS 15 beta 2 introduces a slightly updated Apple Maps icon. The icon is largely the same as the older one, but it is now more colorful and modern-looking. The Apple Books app icon has also received a similar refresh.

Quick Note in iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 beta 2 lets you trigger a Quick Note by swiping from the bottom right corner of the display. In beta 1, it was only possible to trigger Quick Note using the Apple Pencil.

Updated Weather Widget

iOS 15 beta 2 introduces an updated design for the weather widget. It is not a massive update but does help in giving the widget a more modern look and feel.

Safari in iPadOS 15 Gets a Reload Button

The redesigned Safari in iPadOS 15 was missing the refresh button in the first beta. In the second beta, the refresh button shows up when you hover a mouse pointer over the URL bar in Safari.

New in iPadOS 15 beta 2: The reload button now appears in the Safari address bar if you hover over it. The Reader icon is also back in the address bar, flashing when an article loads. pic.twitter.com/cyjEjfS1xZ — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

Continue Using Camera With Multiple Windows

iPadOS 15 beta 2 will allow apps to continue using the camera even when they show multiple windows on the screen.

More Memoji Customization Options

iOS 15 beta 2 introduces new Memoji stickers and clothing options for customization.

iCloud Relay Location Options

iCloud Relay in iOS 15 beta 2 now offers an option to select your IP Address Location Settings. You can either Maintain General Location or Use Country and Time Zone location. The latter will provide websites with a broader IP location in your country and time zone.

Updated Lock Screen Now Playing Player

The corners of the Now Playing widget for the Lock Screen has been slightly tweaked. The radii of its corners now match the curve of the new notifications.

Focus UI Updates

Certain aspects of the new Focus feature in iOS 15 have received a slight UI refresh. There’s a new UI for triggering Focus schedules.

Shortcuts Improvements

Apple is improving Shortcuts in iOS 15 by allowing it to see what’s on the screen for receiving an input without the share sheet.

Also new in iOS/iPadOS 15 beta 2: Shortcuts, like Siri, can see what's displayed on screen. There's a new 'Receive What's On Screen' option for Shortcuts. Enable this, and a shortcut will receive input from an app without the share sheet. Right now, it works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/wxrzDlavbY — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 24, 2021

Found any other changes in iOS 15 beta 2 which is not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know!