iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Public Beta Download Available Now

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 today. The first public beta comes less than a week after the second iOS 15 developer beta was released.

Apple also released a revised beta 2 build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers, likely with some bug fixes. Do note that the revised iOS 15 developer beta 2 and the first public beta release carry the same build number.

If you have not yet installed the iOS 15 developer beta on your iPhone, you can join Apple’s public beta program to try out the latest OS. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are scheduled for release to the public sometime in September this year.

iOS 15 beta comes with several new features and improvements, including a revamped FaceTime experience with spatial audio support, voice isolation, a new grid view for group video calls, and more. There’s also SharePlay that will let you listen to the same music or video as your friends or family while on a FaceTime call.

iOs 15 will also mark the debut of redesigned notifications, with contact photos and icons visible in the notifications. It is also adding a Notification Summary that gives you a summary of all your unread notifications. Impressively, if you have Do Not Disturb enabled, the other party sending you a message will inform you about this.

iOS 15 also debuts Focus profiles so that you can set different profiles for app notifications and home screen layout. For example, you can select the work apps from whom you want the notification alerts when at work. You can also set different home screen layouts for each profile. Any Focus profile you set will also be synced to your other devices. There are plenty of new features in iOS 15 that are worth checking out.