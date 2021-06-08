iOS 15 Allows You to Add More Than One Icon of Same App on Home Screen

Apple announced iOS 15 with a lot of new features at the WWDC 2021 event. Shortly after the event, Apple released iOS 15 Beta 1 to developers for testing. As expected, the first beta of the new iOS comes with a bunch of bugs. A hilarious bug on iOS 15 Beta 1 allows iPhone users to add multiple copies of the same app icon on their Home Screen.

This, honestly, doesn’t feel like a feature to us but more of a bug. This seems like a by-product of the Focus mode. Focus mode on iOS 15 allows the user to keep different Home Screens for different scenarios. This means that the operating system has to store multiple copies of the Home Screen with multiple app icons.

It seems like Apple forgot to add a constraint to limit the number of app icons one can add when the Focus mode is turned off. The result? You can, for now, add more than one copy of the same app icon to your iOS 15 Home Screen. For testing purposes, we tried adding more than one Twitter app icon to our Home Screen, and yes, it works.

You can also try this by going into App Library and then dragging and dropping the same app’s icon again and again to your Home Screen. Despite the feature being inserting and hilarious, Apple is expected to patch the bug in the upcoming iOS 15 Beta 2. But until then, enjoy adding more than one app icon to your Home Screen.

Have you installed iOS 15 Beta on your iPhone? What bugs have you faced so far? Let us know in the comments section below!