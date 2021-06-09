iOS 15 Lets You Record 15-Second Gameplay Clips When Using a Controller

One little new feature that Apple has added in iOS 15 and mac Monterey is the ability to record 15-second game clips for quick sharing on social media platforms when playing games with a game controller. On consoles, game controllers usually offer a quick way to record the screen or take a screenshot and Apple is offering similar functionality in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

You can already record the screen on your iPhone or Mac when playing games. However, this new feature lets you record a short 15-second clip of your gameplay, which you can trigger by pressing a button on the game controller. This makes the feature more convenient than using screen recording as the shorter clips can be directly shared on social media.

You will be able to trigger the 15-second screen recording by pressing the Share or Create button on any compatible controller, like the Xbox Series X/S or the PS5 DualSense controller. As Apple puts it, this will give “an awesome way to let gamers capture a great boss battle, an amazing combo move, or an epic fail.”

iOS 15 comes with a number of new features, including a redesigned Safari, improved Notes and Maps app, SharePlay, FaceTime improvements with Spatial Audio support, Focus, and more. You can read about all the new iOS 15 features here.