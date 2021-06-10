iOS 15 Lets You Request a Refund for In-App Purchases within Apps

Requesting a refund for an in-app purchase on Apple Store involved raising a ticket using Report a Problem page on Apple’s website. Starting with iOS 15, users will be able to request refunds for in-app purchases on the app directly.

The new feature makes it easy for users to request refunds for in-app purchases. Apple has introduced a new StoreKit API that lets developers add a “Request a Refund” option within their apps. Once selected, users will be presented with a list of in-app purchases made for the specific apps. Next up, users can choose the purchase and tap on the Request Refund button. After submitting the refund request, users will get an email from Apple within the next 48 hours. In addition, the email will update users with the status of their refunds and, if necessary, provide clarification.

Customers can still head over to Apple’s Report a Problem page. Here they can check the status of their request. However, it looks like you can only raise a refund request for in-app purchases directly on the app.

Our Take

Getting a refund from the App Store is pretty easy, considering it is covered under the refund policy. However, raising a refund request involved jumping through multiple menus. The procedure was rather complicated for an average user. Starting with iOS 15, users can directly submit refund requests within the app.

It is very thoughtful of Apple to have introduced the new refund option. Earlier this week, Apple announced iOS 15 at the WWDC 2021. The latest iOS update arrives with new features like Live Text, Portrait Mode in FaceTime, AR Walking Directions, and much more.