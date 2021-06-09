iOS 15 Adds Ability to Access Spotlight from Lock Screen, Major Change to App Store Search

Apple released the first beta of iOS 15 immediately after the WWDC 2021 keynote concluded on Monday. Now that the iOS 15 Beta 1 has made it to the user’s hands, a lot of features and iOS 15 tidbits that Apple didn’t announce on the stage are showing up.

We first got to know that Apple had implemented a Google Chrome-like pull to refresh in the redesigned Safari on iOS 15. Another feature that iOS 15 has brought back is the old-style date and time picker wheel. Now, few other hidden tweaks of iOS 15 have been discovered.

The first one is the major change that is coming to search in App Store. Now, when you search for an app, the App Store hides screenshots for the apps you’ve already installed. For example, when I searched for the Facebook app on my iPhone running iOS 15, it hid the screenshots for Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube app as I already have installed those on my iPhone.

Since I do not have Messenger installed on my iPhone, its screenshots show up. Up until iOS 14, all the apps would display their screenshots inline within the ‌App Store‌ search page. This is a major push to the discovery of new apps as this gives more visibility to new apps.

Read: How to Download and Install iOS 15 Beta on iPhone Right Now

In iOS 15, Apple has also added an ability to use Spotlight directly from the home screen. Now you can just swipe down on your iPhone’s Lock Screen and search for your contacts, apps, and the web. This feature comes in handy when you have to search for a specific message or quickly dial a contact.

Have you installed iOS 15 beta 1 on your iPhone? What hidden features have you spotted? Let us know in the comments section below!