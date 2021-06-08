iOS 15 Brings Back the Old Time and Date Wheel Picker, Magnifying Glass for Text Selection

With iOS 14, Apple changed (and removed) certain elements of the iOS operating system that we took for granted. Some of these omissions were the removal of the magnifying glass while selecting text and the old wheel style date and time picker. With the release of iOS 15, Apple has added both the features back to the iPhone.

iOS 15 brings tons of features to the iPhone. Apple has added a number of subtle tweaks to the operating system here and there, like the new pull to refresh in Safari. Now, more and more tweaks that Apple didn’t announce on the stage are coming up.

The users who’ve installed that iOS 15 beta are reporting that Apple has done away with the previous time and date selector which was typing instead of scrolling. Now, Apple has hit the home run by giving the user the option to either select the time by scrolling the wheel picker, or typing in the time using the keyboard.

Moreover, iOS 15 has added back the magnifying glass for text selection. The feature was removed in iOS 13 and is now making a comeback. Just like before, now when you move the cursor to select the text, a small window of magnified cursor area comes up making it easier for you to, well, select text.

Don’t worry though, you can still tap and hold on the iPhone’s space bar to move the cursor around.

iOS 15 comes with a plethora of other new features. Make sure to check out our list of the best iOS 15 features coming to your iPhone this fall.