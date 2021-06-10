iOS 15 Will Let You Track Your Lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max Using Find My Network

Apple is further building on its Find My network and bringing it to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with the upcoming iOS 15 update. The feature will allow one to find and track their lost AirPods.

Right now, it is possible to track a lost AirPods Pro and AirPods Max as long as you are in its Bluetooth range. Once your iPhone is out of the Bluetooth range, the Find My app only shows an approximate last known location of the headphones. Apple is fixing this limitation in iOS 15 by expanding the Find My network and bringing it to the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Do note that the feature will not be coming to the 2nd gen. AirPods.

What this means is that just like how you can track an AirTag even when it is outside of Bluetooth range, you’ll be able to track your lost AirPods Pro or AirPods Max even when you are nowhere close to it. The Find My app on your iPhone will show an approximate location of your AirPods in iOS 15 so that you can get within its Bluetooth range. After that, you will be able to play a sound and locate your lost headphones.

Apple has added a similar feature for iPhones in iOS 15, allowing them to be tracked even when switched off.

This is a small change from Apple, but one that will have a big usability impact. It is quite common for users to lose their AirPods when out and about. Considering how big the Find My network is, this will ensure that they can track down their lost Bluetooth earbuds.