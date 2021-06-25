iOS 15 Will Update Your iPhone to a Beta Build When Restoring a New iCloud Backup

If you frequently try out the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone or iPad, a small change in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will make your life easier. Apple is introducing a new feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 that will automatically update your iPhone or iPad to the latest beta if you try restoring an iCloud backup of that beta build.

Right now, if you try and restore an iCloud backup of a beta iOS version to your device, your iPhone or iPad will show an error saying you cannot restore an iOS backup of a newer version. In iOS 15, if Apple detects that your iCloud backup is of a beta iOS build, it will prompt you to update your iPhone to the beta release during the setup process itself. Once the update is complete, you’ll be able to restore the iCloud backup on your iPhone.

Continue taking part in shaping Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions of iOS on this iPhone. Your other iPhone is in the beta program, so if you choose not to continue, it could affect the data that is being transferred to this iPhone.

This is a small change on Apple’s part, but one that will make life easier for people who have multiple iOS/iPadOS devices and frequently switch between the regular and beta channel.

There are plenty of other new features in iOS 15, including SharePlay, redesigned Safari, and more. Apple recently released the second beta of iOS 15 with a number of new features and improvements as well.