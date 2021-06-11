Leaked iPad Mini 6 Renders Reveal Smaller Bezels, No Home Button, More

Popular leaker Jon Prosser has shown off the upcoming iPad mini 6 renders revealing its new flat design with smaller bezels, no home button, and more.

Apple is expected to launch the next-generation iPad mini 6 later this year. Several Apple analysts including Ming Chi-Kuo and Mark Gurman have said that Apple will refresh its iPad mini series with a new model this year. Corroborating the reports of iPad mini ditching the home button for an 8.5-inch display, the new renders shared by Front Page Tech show an iPad mini with small bezels and no Touch ID home button.

Jon says that the renders were prepared with the help of “real hands-on images” so the renders might be close to the new product. As we can see in the images, iPad Mini is set to get the iPad Pro treatment with a similar flat-edge design. Apple has been deploying the new flat edge design across all of its products, from the new iPad Air to iPhone 12. It seems that even the iPad mini 6 is getting the same treatment.

Jon says that the design of the new iPad Mini is “nearly identical” to 4th-generation iPad Air, but small. Along with the new design, Apple has ditched the home button on the new iPad mini for Touch ID in Power Button, similar to the latest iPad Air.

Thanks to Touch ID in Power Button, Apple has increased the display size to 8.5-inch. Moreover, the company has managed to keep the size of the frame the same as the older iPad mini. Lastly, the iPad Mini 6 is also expected to come with a USB-C port, instead of a lightning port.

If you wish to, check out the renders created by Jon and Ian in the gallery below.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming iPad Mini 6 design? Do you like the new display? Let us know in the comments section below!