iPadOS 15 Announced with Major Multitasking Improvements, Widgets on Home Screen, More

Apple announced some major new features for iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. The home screen experience is getting better and now you can place widgets anywhere on the home screen.

Widgets on Home Screen

The redesigned home screen experience on iPadOS 15 is similar to what Apple introduced in iOS 14 for the iPhone last year. To make better use of the large display, Apple is introducing a new 4×4 widget size.

App Library is also coming to the iPad with iPadOS 15. The App Library feature is built into the dock itself and you can hide home screen pages as well.

Improved Multitasking

Apple is improving the multitasking experience in iPadOS 15. You can now easily run apps in Split View mode using the new multitasking bar. You can also minimize an app window to the Shelf.

You can now run apps Split View right from the multotasking view by dragging one app on top of another.

Notes Gets Mentions

The Notes app is getting mentions and activity view support in iPadOS 15. You can also add tags in Notes to make it easier to find.

Apple is also debuting QuickNote in iPadOS 15. You can swipe from the corner of the display using your Apple Pencil to open a new QuickNote. This shortcut will work from anywhere in the OS, so you can easily create quick notes when browsing a page in Safari or reading an email.