iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey Brings Low Power Mode to the iPad and Mac

Apple is bringing the Low Power Mode from iOS to iPadOS and macOS with iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey. The feature will allow iPad and Mac owners to extend the battery life of their devices when it is running low on battery power.

Interestingly, on Macs, the Low Power mode will be available for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models launched in 2016 or later. It also goes without saying that the feature will not be available on Macs that do not run on battery power like the Mac Pro, M1 Mac mini, and the 24-inch iMac. You will be able to activate the Low Power Mode even when your iPad or Mac has a fully charged battery to extend its runtime further.

On the iPhone, the Low Power mode limits push email, background app refresh, automatic downloads, some system animations, iCloud Photos, and 5G to extend battery life. It is likely that the Low Power Mode on macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 will also work in a similar fashion. The battery icon on the iPad and Macs should also turn yellow to indicate that Low Power Mode is enabled.

Only time will tell how big of an impact the new Low Power Mode will create on iPads and Macs’ battery life.