Apple Confirms iPhone 12 And Other Major Products Pose Risk to Pacemakers

Apple has confirmed that a lot of its devices, including the likes of the new iPhone 12, AirPods Max, and iPad Pro, pose a threat to heart devices. Apple says that these devices’ magnetic field might interfere with pacemakers and defibrillators “under certain conditions.”

Newer devices like iPhone 12 come with MagSafe. To make the charger and the iPhone’s connection strong, Apple has added a ring of magnets in the back of the phone. However, after the release of the iPhone 12 lineup, a series of speculation regarding MagSafe’s impact on heart devices came up.

Apple first updated its support page to acknowledge that iPhone 12 series did pose a threat to pacemakers and defibrillators. Some reports even suggested that MagSafe could altogether deactivate the pacemaker. A recent study conducted by the American Heart Society concluded that keeping an iPhone 12 Pro Max just above the pacemaker resulted in a minimal spike in the working of the heart.

Apple quietly updated its support page confirming that a lot of its products pose a threat to heart devices. The company says that you should use the devices mentioned below from a “safe distance (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”

The company has listed all the devices on the website that contain a magnet, and that could potentially hinder the working of the pacemaker. Apple says that you should visit a doctor, and stop using your Apple devices in case you feel that a “product is interfering with your medical device.”

Devices That You Should Keep Away From Pacemaker

Apple shared a lengthy list of devices that contain a magnet — well which device doesn’t at the moment — and may interface with heart devices.

AirPods and charging cases AirPods and Charging Case AirPods and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case AirPods Max and Smart Case



Apple Watch and accessories Apple Watch Apple Watch bands with magnets Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories



HomePod HomePod HomePod mini



iPad and accessories iPad iPad mini iPad Air iPad Pro iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio Magic Keyboard for iPad



iPhone and MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 models MagSafe accessories



Mac and accessories Mac mini Mac Pro MacBook Air MacBook Pro iMac Apple Pro Display XDR

