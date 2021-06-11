This Stunning iPhone 13 Concept Envisions Smaller Notch, New Eye-Catching Colors

Concepts are an excellent way of setting our expectations for future iPhones. Some concepts are outlandish, while others are based on rumors. The latest iPhone 13 concept shows off new features and also some new exciting color options.

The concept is shared on YouTube by ConceptsiPhone. It pictures an iPhone 13 with a smaller notch and significant new features. The iPhone 13 Pro stands out in bright colors. This makes us wonder what is stopping Apple from adding new colors to the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models.

Introducing iPhone 13 Trailer By Apple 2021. iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Trailer video shows super amazing powerful features and specifications including new colors and many more features.

Recently we saw an iPhone 13 Pro concept with a secondary display at the back. It showed off a secondary display that sits next to the camera sensors. The display shows notifications, time, and date, but it also doubles up as a viewfinder for selfies. Yet another concept reimagines iPhone with a foldable display.

iPhone 13 Rumored Features

We are more than three months away from iPhone 13 launch. However, that doesnt stop rumors and leaks. Finally, the iPhone 13 could feature a smaller notch than that in iPhone 12. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 will offer a display with 120Hz refresh rate. Finally, the alleged iPhone 13 render depicts a diagonal rear camera setup similar to the concept video.

On the camera front, Apple might add a periscope sensor for enhanced zoom capabilities. In addition, Apple analyst Kuo claims iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will most likely feature an f/1.8 six-element lens instead of f/2.4 five-elements on the current iPhone 12.