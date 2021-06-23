This is How the iPhone 13 Series With a Smaller Notch Could Look Like

Apple is expected to pull the wraps from iPhone 13 later this year. If previous rumors are believed, the iPhone 13 could feature a smaller notch and a larger camera bump. The latest concept is based on rumors and does a great job imagining the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 concept manages to recreate Apple’s design language without going overboard. Furthermore, it takes into account all the iPhone 13 rumors. A smaller notch is arguably one of the most anticipated features of the iPhone 13. The concept manages to showcase smaller notch with grace. However, things are not so pretty at the rear, thanks to the unusually large camera bump.

It is no secret that iPhone 13 would come equipped with a larger camera module. The camera bump pictured in the concept looks very chunky. We hope Apple manages to outdo the iPhone 13 concept’s camera bump. iPhone 13 could draw criticism if the camera bump is similar to the one on the concept.

Apple iPhone 13 is likely to be launched in September this year. It will reportedly offer a 120Hz ProMotion display and extend mmWave band to more countries. Recently superstitious iPhone users aired concern about the number ’13’ on iPhone 13. The number 13 is considered unlucky. However, we are pretty sure that Apple will assign a new name to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 could come equipped with larger batteries than the iPhone 12.

Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron have begun recruitment drive ahead of iPhone 13 production. Under the hood, the upcoming iPhone could feature an A15 Bionic chip, an improved camera, and much more. We were hoping for a 1TB iPhone 13 variant; however, it is unlikely to happen.