iPhone 13 Dummy Units Show Rearranged Camera Modules, Bigger Bump

Apple leaker Sonny Dickson has shared photos of the dummy units of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, highlighting the small design changes that Apple will be making with its upcoming iPhone lineup.

The leaker confirms that Apple will launch four new iPhone models this year: the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini has not sold well for Apple, but the company will still launch an iPhone 13 mini this year.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

The dummy unit in the photo shows the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 having a different camera layout than the existing iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 13 Pro Max also seems to be slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Rumors indicate the iPhone 13 series could feature a larger primary camera sensor along with sensor-shift stabilization that should help improve the overall image quality. The dummy unit also confirms that Apple will again keep the LiDAR scanner exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

Rumors claim that the iPhone 13 lineup will be slightly thicker and heavier than the iPhone 12 lineup. The additional internal space will allow Apple to use beefier batteries on its 2021 iPhone lineup to help with battery life.

While leaker Sonny has not posted any photos of the front of the device, other leaked images suggest Apple will be reducing the size of the notch. Other than this, the iPhone 13 series is not expected to feature any major design changes.

Internally, Apple is expected to use an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, while the regular iPhone 13 models will feature a 60Hz display.