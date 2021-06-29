New iPhone 13 Dummy Leaks Online, Shows Smaller Notch, Diagonal Cameras

iPhone 13 is well on schedule for its launch “this fall” with Apple acquiring its components ahead of mass production. Ahead of the official launch, some images of iPhone 13 dummy units have surfaced on the internet. The images of the dummy unit show the redesigned camera system with diagonal sensors and a smaller notch.

The images were shared by DuanRui on Twitter, that are originally sourced from the Chinese social networking site Weibo. Images of the iPhone 13 dummy units are similar to the ones shared by Sonny Dickson a few days ago. Such dummy units are generally made from CADs that are passed onto the case manufacturers before the product’s official release. It’s highly likely that the next-generation iPhone looks like this, though anything can change at any moment with Apple.

iPhone 13 Dummy Unit

The images reveal much of what has already been leaked online. iPhone 13 and 13 mini are expected to come with a different camera layout than the existing iPhone 12 lineup. Rumors suggest that the whole iPhone 13 series could feature a larger primary camera sensor, which is why Apple might be going with the diagonal camera setup.

On top of that, the dummy units also confirm that only the Pro model iPhones will be featuring the LiDAR sensors. iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are also expected to come with a better ultrawide camera with autofocus.

The images also show a smaller notch that is expected with this year’s iPhone. Apple is said to be developing a new Face ID chip for the iPhone 13 series which could significantly reduce the size of the notch. Rumors indicate the iPhone 13 series will feature a notch that’s about 30% smaller than the iPhone 12 series.

Along with a smaller notch and bigger cameras, iPhone 13 will feature a 120Hz LTPO display. Reports even suggest that Samsung has already started the production of the iPhone 13’s 120Hz display panel. Moreover, according to many reports, iPhone 13 will come with an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem.

Apple is said to be incorporating beefier batteries in the 2021 iPhone series to withstand the higher battery requirements of the new 120Hz display panel and the new 5G modem.