The iPhone 13 Name Could Put Off a Lot of Customers From Buying the Next iPhone

The rumor mill so far points to Apple referring to its 2021 iPhone lineup as the iPhone 13. However, the number “13” is considered unlucky in many parts of the world, and many customers could find it off-putting.

A survey carried out by SellCell reveals that 18.3% of responders would be put off from buying the iPhone 13 as they consider the number unlucky. The irrational fear of the number 13 is known as “triskaidekaphobia.”

The survey respondents were asked to pick their preferred name for the upcoming iPhones. The majority of them (38%) went with “iPhone (2021).” “iPhone 13” was second with 38% votes, and “iPhone 21” was third with 16% votes. 74% of the respondents would prefer that Apple used a different name for the 2021 iPhones instead of the iPhone 13

64% of the respondents also revealed that they will wait for the 2021 iPhone lineup instead of buying an iPhone 12 now.

The survey also asked respondents how excited they were about the upcoming iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates on a scale of 1 to 5. Only 4% of the respondents were “extremely excited” about the updates, with the majority being “slightly excited” about it. Interestingly, most users were excited about the upgraded Wallet app features in iOS 15, followed by the enhanced Spotlight search. The lack of interactive widgets was voted as a key feature missing in iOS 15, followed by the lack of always-on display.

Apple has packed plenty of new features in iOS 15, but it looks like most consumers are not too excited about them. The features aim to improve the overall experience of using an iPhone instead of bringing a radical new change.

In total, over 3,000 iPhone and iPad users were surveyed in the United States between June 10-15 for this survey. Thus, it does seem to paint an obvious picture about what consumers want and their interest in the upcoming iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates.

What do you think Apple should call its 2021 iPhone lineup? Will you avoid buying the upcoming iPhones if Apple calls them iPhone 13?