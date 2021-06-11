iPhone 13 Lineup Pass Through the EEC Database Ahead of Launch Later This Year

The iPhone 13 lineup has crossed the Eurasian Economic Commission ahead of its launch in September this year.

The iPhone 13 models that have crossed the EEC database carry the model number A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643, and A2645.

If a brand wants to sell devices with encryption technologies in the Russian region, it must list those devices on Eurasian Economic Commission ahead of their sale. This is not the first time that upcoming Apple products have crossed through the EEC database ahead of their launch.

The upcoming iPhone 13 lineup is not expected to feature any major design changes. At the front, Apple is expected to reduce the notch size by around 30 percent. Internally, the new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, a newer 5G modem, and beefier batteries. Due to the thicker batteries, the iPhone 13 lineup should be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 lineup.

The iPhone 13 Pro series is expected to get a substantial display upgrade and switch to 120Hz OLED panels with a dynamic refresh rate that Samsung will exclusively supply. This should help make the devices feel smoother and increase the UI responsiveness.

Apple is also expected to use bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 13 lineup that should help with improved imaging performance.