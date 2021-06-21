Report: iPhone Users Underwhelmed With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Features

Apple announced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with features like FaceTime links, SharePlay, and more. Now, according to a new survey by SellCell, over 50% of iPhone and iPad users are underwhelmed with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 updates.

In the same report that claimed that iPhone ’13’ could put off customers, SellCell has reported that not a lot of users are happy with iOS 15. In the survey in which 3,000 people took part, over 50 percent of all of the survey’s respondents said that the ‌iOS 15‌ and ‌iPadOS 15‌ updates are only “slightly” or “not at all” exciting.

The survey respondents were asked to rate iOS 15 features on a scale from 1 to 5 with 1 being ‘Extremely excited’ and 5 being ‘Not at all excited’. Only 19.3% of the responders were ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ excited about the software update. About 28.1% rated it ‘somewhat’ exciting, with over 52% of people rating it only ‘slightly’ or ‘not at all’ exciting.

Users were asked what iOS 15 features they liked the most. Surprisingly, the upgraded Wallet app in which you can store ID cards topped the most liked feature list. Upgraded Spotlight in which you can search text within photos directly came second with 17.3% of users liking the feature. As expected, improved Apple Maps with new AR features came last.

The responders were also asked what feature they would like to see in future iOS versions. More than 50% of the users want Always-On display and an improved set of widgets in next version of iOS.

Have you installed iOS 15 yet? What are your thoughts on the features it brings? Let us know in the comments section below!