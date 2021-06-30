Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in 2022

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will be launching the AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. Rumors so far have only claimed that Apple will refresh the regular AirPods with an AirPods Pro-like design later this year.

The analyst also expects Apple to sell over 100 million TWS in 2022. However, for 2022, Kuo is revising his AirPods shipment target to 70-75 million units due to lower than expected demand in Q2 2021. While Apple continues to lead the TWS segment, the competition is slowly catching up and eating into its lead.

For the AirPods Pro 2, Apple is expected to do away with the stem-like design and switch to a design that’s similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds series and the Beats Studio Buds. Rumors indicate Apple could also add some health monitoring features to the next-gen AirPods Pro, though it is unclear if the technology is ready or not. It is unclear what other changes and improvements Apple could be looking to pack into the AirPods Pro 2.

Earlier this week, Kuo said in an investor note that Apple would use an autofocus lens for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max ultra-wide cameras. Apart from a thicker design to make space for beefier batteries, Apple will also use bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 13 series to help improve image quality. The bigger camera setup will be aided with sensor-shift stabilization that should help with longer exposure times and fewer shakes.