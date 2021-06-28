Kuo: iPhone 13 Pro Series Ultra-Wide Camera to Feature Autofocus

In his latest investor note, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple will greatly improve the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple will switch to an autofocus lens on the iPhone 13 Pro’s ultra-wide camera, allowing the camera to focus closely on subjects.

Right now, the iPhone 12 series uses a fixed focus lens for the ultra-wide camera. Plenty of Android smartphones come with an ultra-wide camera with an autofocus lens. This lens usually offers macro focus capabilities, allowing one to capture macro shots of objects near them.

The iPhone 13 series is not shaping up to be a big release over the iPhone 12, but Apple is focusing on some major camera upgrades for the lineup. Kuo previously detailed that Apple will use bigger camera lenses on the iPhone 13 series to help with dynamic range and low-light imaging.

Sensor-shift stabilization is also expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. This feature is currently only found on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apart from autofocus, Apple is rumored to use a wider f/1.8 aperture lens for the iPhone 13’s ultrawide camera. This should help in greatly improving the low-light image quality of the ultrawide camera. The iPhone 13 Pro is also expected to get the same 65mm telephoto camera from the iPhone 12 Pro Max for 2.5x optical zoom.

iPhone 13 dummy units reveal the 2021 iPhone lineup will look mostly the same as the iPhone 12 series with some minor changes. The iPhone 13 series will be thicker though to accommodate larger batteries. Internally, Apple is expected to use an A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node along with a faster 5G modem. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to feature a 120Hz OLED display, while the regular iPhone 13 models will feature a 60Hz display.