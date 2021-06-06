Leak: Apple Watch Could Get Contacts and Tips Apps With watchOS 8

A new leak from Apple has revealed that the company will debut a new “Mind” app with iOS 15 and watchOS 8. Someone at Apple seems to have accidentally deployed a new App Store profile with references to the “Mind” app on watchOS. Additionally, it also points to the Tips and Contacts app coming to the Apple Watch.

Apple does tend to improve the health tracking aspect of watchOS with every major new release. So, the introduction of the Mind app in watchOS 8 won’t be a surprise. As the name suggests, the Mind app may help one relax and is aimed at one’s mental health.

Looks like someone deployed the new profile for App Store too early? Want to guess what “https://t.co/nhhpJFmZbJ.Mind” is on watchOS? pic.twitter.com/BarzoJtovq — Khaos Tian (@KhaosT) June 5, 2021

A previous report suggested that watchOS 8 will pack some UI refinements and better health tracking. It remains to be seen what other improvements Apple will introduce with watchOS 8.

As for iOS 15, it is rumored to include a massively improved Messages app that will be better poised to take on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, etc. Additionally, Apple plans to introduce several major new privacy features, including a privacy dashboard from where one can see all the data being collected by installed apps on their device.

iPadOS 15 is also reportedly going to be a major update, with a revamped home screen experience and dynamic widgets support. It is also going to feature improved multitasking features to make running multiple apps side-by-side easier.

The opening keynote of WWDC 2021 is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Find the local start time of the WWDC keynote in your timezone here and the instructions to watch the WWDC 2021 opening keynote live here.