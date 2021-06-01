Leak: iPhone 13 Series Could Feature Significantly Larger Batteries than iPhone 12

A new leak surrounding the iPhone 13 series claims that Apple will be using much bigger batteries in its upcoming iPhones. The substantial jump in battery capacities of the new iPhones should lead to a notable jump in battery life as well.

Reliable leaker l0vet0dream shared on Weibo that the iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a 4352mAh battery. If true, that would be a substantial jump from the 3687mAh battery of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Similarly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro would feature a 3095mAh battery, up from the 2815mAh battery found on the iPhone 12/Pro. The iPhone 13 mini will also get a bigger battery — 2406mAh vs. 2227mAh.

Apple may be adding larger batteries on the iPhone 13 lineup to negate the additional strain on the battery that the 120Hz ProMotion display could cause. Rumors indicate that Apple plans to use the 120Hz ProMotion display exclusively on the iPhone 13 Pro lineup only. Even then, though, with the combination of the more efficient A15 Bionic chip and other improvements, the iPhone 13 lineup should offer notably better battery life than the iPhone 12 series. The addition of 5G on the new iPhones has had a negative impact on their battery life, so this would be a welcome change from Apple.

The iPhone 13 mini could be the biggest gainer as the additional bump in its battery capacity could give it enough juice to make it through a day, something with which the iPhone 12 mini struggles.

iPhone 13 Rumors

The iPhone 13 lineup is rumored to feature a smaller notch. Their design will be the same as the iPhone 12 series, though they would be slightly thicker to accommodate the bigger camera sensors. Apple could also use sensor-shift stabilization across the entire iPhone 13 lineup this year.

Will you upgrade to the iPhone 13 series if it offers notably better battery life than existing iPhones?