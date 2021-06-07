Leaker Suggests No New MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021, Major HomeKit Upgrade

There have been multiple reports and leaks suggesting that Apple would be launching new MacBook Pro models at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 later today. However, reliable Apple leaker @l0vetodream suggests otherwise.

The leaker believes that Apple will not be launching any new hardware at WWDC. He believes that it would be too early for Apple to announce the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Additionally, l0vetodream suggests that Apple will be announcing some major new updates for HomeKit at WWDC this year.

In another cryptic tweet, he says “new UI,” which could possibly refer to the UI changes that Apple is expected to introduce with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 this year. This includes a redesigned lock screen, Control Center, and Notification Center for a better experience. Check out the roundup of confirmed iOS 15 features based on leaks here.

The opening keynote of WWDC is scheduled to start in just a few hours from now. Even if Apple does not announce new hardware at the event, the company still has plenty to announce including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and more.

You can find the local start time of the WWDC keynote in your timezone here and the instructions to watch the WWDC 2021 opening keynote live here.