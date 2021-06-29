This Super Cool Limited Edition First Generation iPhone Art Can Be Yours for $399

It is not uncommon for collectors to yearn for old Apple products. While some keep it as memorabilia, others invest in rare gadgets in the hope of reaping returns. Grid is a company that creates art installations based on iPhone devices. It works on creating art out of recycled iPhones. The company says one of its most popular first-generation iPhone art installations is on sale yet again.

Grid has carefully dismantled the first generation iPhone and created a brilliant piece of art. This particular piece could be a great gift for an Apple enthusiast. Since it is sold in limited numbers, even the first generation iPhone could very well end up as a collector item. This week marks the 14th anniversary of the iPhone, and Grid’s iPhone art is a great way to celebrate. The company is offering a discount, and the memorabilia is now available for $399 instead of the sticker price of $599.

We are trying to source the iPhone (1st generation) since the first day we start the business, but this one is very rare, we will launch a limited edition of 999 sets while stocks last. Apple employees who have participated in the project of iPhone (1st generation) can enjoy a special $100 discount. Thank you for making such a revolutionary mobile phone. You can send us an email to prove that you have participated in this project before or after purchasing the product. We will issue the discount after verification.

Grid warns about wear and tear on the iPhones. This is because the company uses old phones. Unable to get your hands on a first-gen iPhone or feel it is too expensive? Worry not, Grid is selling an array of Apple art installations, including iPhone 3GS, first-gen Apple Watch and more.