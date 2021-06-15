M1 iMac Owners Receiving Units With Crooked Stand and Misaligned Display

A handful of new M1 iMac owners report that their unit has a crooked mounting, leading to the display not being perfectly aligned. The issue was first highlighted by YouTuber iPhonedo in a video after which multiple users chimed in on Apple’s support forums with a similar problem.

The YouTuber had ordered a custom high-end maxed-out configuration of the M1 iMac. When he got his hands on the unit, he noticed the display tilted slightly to the right. Upon further inspection, he noticed the display was titled to the right by about 1mm due to crooked mountings.

Other iMac users have also noticed their iMac’s display to be slightly crooked after watching the video. The issue is minute that not everyone will notice it at first glance, and it does not hamper the machine’s working in any way. However, once you do notice it, there’s no going back.

The issue does not seem to be fixable, and if you have received an iMac with a crooked display, your only option is to send it back to Apple and get a replacement unit. Some users reported that their 14-day return window had closed, in which case you should contact Apple support for further help.

The issue seems to primarily affect custom configured units with additional RAM and/or storage.

Have you also received an M1 iMac with a crooked display? If so, drop a comment and let us know!