M1X MacBook Pro Tag Included in Apple’s WWDC Keynote YouTube Video

Apple was expected to introduce redesigned M1X MacBook Pro at WWDC 2021 event. However, there was no mention of the highly-anticipated laptop at the keynote. Apple uploaded the event’s opening keynote on its YouTube channel, and something interesting was spotted in the video’s description.

In the keywords of the video, Apple has added tags for ‘m1x’ and ‘M1X MacBook Pro.’ The inclusion of the M1X keywords suggests that the company had plans to introduce the powerful laptop at the event, however, the decision was overturned it seems.

Apple has been known to be working on redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. A few days before WWDC 2021, a regulatory database filing hinted at the laptop’s launch. The new MacBook Pro from Apple is expected to feature a Mini-LED display, which was first introduced with this year’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Along with the display improvements, the new MacBook Pro is expected to feature an advanced M-series chip, probably called M1x, with a 10-core CPU and 16-core or a 32-core GPU. It is also said to come with a MagSafe charging port and more number of I/O ports including an SD card slot.

Interestingly, the delay in the M1X MacBook Pro launch is said to be due to the shortage in supply of Mini LED displays, and not due to the global chip shortage. However, many analysts and leakers still believe that Apple will introduce the redesigned MacBook Pro later this year.

What are your expectations from Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro? Are you looking forward to any improvements other than the new chipset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!