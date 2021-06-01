macOS 12 Could Be Called macOS ‘Mammoth’ or ‘Monterey’

Every year Apple year introduces a new version of macOS at its WWDC event. This year, too, Apple is expected to announce macOS 12, along with iOS 15, at the WWDC 2021 keynote. According to some trademark filings, Apple could name macOS 12 macOS Mammoth or macOS Monterey.

Every year Apple introduces a new version of macOS. It was called OS X up until OS X, the last version was OS X El Capitan, up until Apple introduced the macOS naming scheme. Last year, Apple introduced macOS Big Sur with its iOS-like design. This year, Apple will be unveiling macOS 12, and we might just have got its name.

9to5Mac has reported that Apple has renewed the trademark for several software names. These two names include ‘Mammoth’ and ‘Monterey.’ The publication has cited why these two names could be the name of the upcoming macOS versions.

The report says that Monterey could be likely the name of macOS 12 due to several reasons. First and foremost, Apple renewed the trademark for this name in December 2020. And then Monterey, the actual place, is very close to Big Sur. It points out that Apple tends to name its not-so-feature-rich yet refined macOS versions very close to the last macOS release — like Sierra and High Sierra. Monterey could be a perfect fit for this naming scheme.

Coming to Mammoth, Apple renewed the trademark for this name in April 2021. Mammoth is the most up-to-date name in Apple’s portfolio and is seemingly close to Sierra mountains and Yosemite. It could be the name of macOS 12, though Apple might be saving it for the massive release of macOS (Mammoth release).

What are your thoughts on these macOS 12 names? What are your expectations from the next version of macOS and iOS, and even WWDC 2021 as a whole? Pen down your thoughts in the comments section below!