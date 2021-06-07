macOS Monterey Supported Macs: All the Macs Compatible with macOS 12

Apple announced macOS 12 Monterey at the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 today. The next major release of macOS packs a number of new features including Universal Control, redesigned Safari, and more.

With macOS Big Sur, Apple dropped support for several Macs. Even though macOS Monterey isn’t a huge UI overhaul, it has also dropped support for a significant number of Macs. This is unlike iOS 15, which still supports six-year-old iPhone 6s. These are the Macs that are compatible with macOS 12 Monterey.

Macs and MacBooks Compatible with macOS 12 Monterey

Here’s the list of Macs that are compatible with macOS 12 Monterey:

iMac – Late 2015 and later

MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

iMac Pro – 2017 and later

Mac mini – Late 2014 and later

MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later

MacBook – Early 2016 and later

If your Mac is compatible with macOS 12, you can install the first developer beta on your Mac. Remember, to install macOS 12 Monterey Developer Beta on your Mac, you need to have an account with the Apple Developer Center. If you don’t have an Apple Developer account, you need to wait for the Public Beta of the new macOS version. Public beta of the macOS Monterey which will be released alongside iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public beta in July.

If you want to know how to install macOS 12 beta on your Mac, you can read our simple, step-by-step tutorial that can help you out with the process.