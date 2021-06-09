3 Reasons to Install iOS 15 Beta, and 5 Reasons Not to Install it Right Now

Apple released the first beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2021 ended. Given the number of new features and usability improvements on offer, you might be tempted to install iOS 15 on your iPhone. However, you might want to reconsider your decision. Below are some reasons why you should install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone as well as some arguments for why you should avoid installing it.

Apple will release the final build of iOS 15 to the public in September. Until then, you can try out the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, though it comes with its own set of caveats. Read below on why you should avoid installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone for now.

Reasons to Not Install iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone

Bugs

This one is pretty obvious. You are going to install beta software on your iPhone, and that too the very first one. This means you are going to run into bugs and app compatibility issues. Even if the OS itself does not have many bugs, you are likely to run into issues with third-party apps. So, unless and until you have a spare iPhone or don’t use your iPhone as a daily driver and don’t rely much on apps, you should avoid installing iOS 15 on your iPhone for now.

App Compatibility Issues

Expanding on the above point, since iOS 15 is still in its initial development stages, it is bound to have compatibility issues with many of your apps. Many banking apps might not work properly on your iPhone running iOS 15. Similarly, heavy games and apps that rely on low-level system APIs might also crash due to this reason.

So, if you rely on some apps for your work or daily life, you should avoid installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone.

Messy Installation Process

Apple has only released the first developer beta of iOS 15 so far. The public beta program for the OS will launch in July. Installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone is not as simple as installing the public beta. The entire process is slightly tedious and requires one to have access to a Developer Account. So if you are not the tech-savvy type, this should be a good enough deterrent for you to stay away from the beta for now.

No Jailbreak

If your iPhone is running iOS 14-iOS 14.3 and jailbroken, you should stick to your setup. The new iOS 15 features might be tempting, but they are mostly in a buggy state right now and definitely not worth giving up on some useful jailbreak tweaks. Additionally, there’s no iOS 15 beta jailbreak, and given that the OS is still in the development stage, the chances of a jailbreak tool being released for the OS are slim.

Remember that once you do install the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, you can only downgrade it back to iOS 14.6, the last major iOS release that Apple is currently signing.

Cannot Restore iOS 15 Backups

Even if you do end up installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone, you are unlikely to use it on your iPhone until the stable release of the OS in September. Eventually, the bugs and app compatibility issues will frustrate you enough to force you to uninstall and downgrade back to iOS 14.6 on your iPhone.

This is where you will run into another issue. You cannot restore iOS 15 backups on an iPhone running iOS 14.6, and the iOS 14 backup you had will be months old by then. You can avoid this situation entirely by simply not installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone.

Why Should You Install the iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone?

Still hell-bent on installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone? If so, read some benefits of installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone below.

Try Out New Features

You might be running an unstable developer beta of iOS 15 on your iPhone, but it will allow you to try out new features well ahead of the general public. iOS 15 comes with several usability improvements, including a redesigned Safari, improved Notes app, new Weather app, SharePlay, Facetime improvements, and more.

You might face stability issues, but at least you will be able to try out new features on your iPhone. Check out some of the best iOS 15 features that you can try out on your iPhone.

Report Bugs to Apple

Another benefit of installing the iOS 15 beta on your iPhone is that you will be able to report bugs and other issues in the OS to Apple. So, if you encounter some major bugs or a particularly minor bug that most people might not notice, you can report them to Apple so they can fix them before the public release of iOS 15.

Thrill

Some people might not be able to understand this, but there’s a different thrill and fun associated with running a beta build of an OS and trying out its new features months ahead of the public release. This is something that only most tech enthusiasts who like to live on the bleeding edge will understand.

Are you still going to install iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 beta on your iPhone or iPad? If so, why? Drop a comment and let us know!