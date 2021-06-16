Spotify’s Clubhouse Competitor ‘Greenroom’ Launched

Spotify announced the plan of its own Clubhouse-like social audio feed service back in March. Following the announcement, Spotify today introduced a separate app, called Greenroom. Greenroom marks Spotify’s official entry into the social media market.

The service is built on Locker Room, an app Spotify acquired a while ago. Greenroom allows users to host live conversations about topics like sports, music, and culture. Users just need to download the Greenroom app and sign in with their Spotify account to use the service.

➤ Download – Spotify Greenroom

The app UI feels familiar, wherein users can ‘create a room’ and ‘join a room.’ Speakers also appear on the top of the screen, just like Clubhouse. One of the different features of the Spotify Greenroom is its ability to record sessions. Greenroom session creators can record the rooms, and after the end of the session, Spotify emails the creator the recording of the session.

Another key difference is the inclusion of the ‘live chat’ feature which has been one of the long-requested features for Clubhouse. Users can chat about the ongoing topic, or ask questions, using this live chat feature.

Currently, Greenroom can host up to 1,000 people per session. Spotify expects to scale the number in the future.

Spotify also plans to leverage its position in the social audio feed market. Later this year, Spotify is planning to launch “programmed content.” The company plans to host big-scale programs for music, sports, and cultures. The company even plans to add monetization options for Spotify Greenroom creators.

Spotify joins the already crowded social audio feed space. Twitter has Spaces, Reddit has Reddit Talk, and even Facebook is planning to launch its Clubhouse-like service soon.

