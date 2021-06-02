Spotify’s ‘Only You’ Feature Reveals Your Unique Taste in Music

In the past, Spotify has introduced several features that are based on your preferences and listening habits. Spotify has launched yet another experience feature called “Only You.” The new feature will reveal insights on how you listen and tells how your taste in music is different from others.

Last year Spotify introduced a Wrapped feature that tells about your top artists and songs. Meanwhile, Only You is a story based setup that lets you watch various trends related to your streaming behaviour. It includes cards that told how I listened to Eminem after Deauxnuts. Spotify says I like “going from Chillhop to lo-fi jazzhop” and mostly like to listen to hip-hop at night.

There are more than 356 million users on Spotify who know that listening is everything. And with more than 70 million tracks and 2.6 million podcast titles to pick from, there’s always something new to discover, share, and enjoy—but we know that nobody listens quite like you. So today, we are launching Only You, a global campaign complete with an in-app experience and personalized playlists that celebrates just that.

The Only You feature will also tell you the year of music you like to listen to. Furthermore, “Your Audio Birth Chart” is an exciting feature that considers the artist you listened to the most in the last six months. Audio Birth Chart reveals artist that “best shows your emotional or vulnerable side.” Spotify asks you to choose three artists you would like to share meals as part of “Your Dream Dinner Party.” After picking your favourite trio, the music app will create a new playlist consisting of their music and other artists similar to your favourites.

Yet another playlist option is called “Blend.” As the name suggests, it combines your musical taste with your best friend. Once done, Spotify generates a playlist called “Made for Two” in the Only You section.