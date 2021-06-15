Tim Cook Reiterates iOS 15’s Privacy Features in A New Video

Apple today published a new video reiterating the privacy features of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. In the video, Tim Cook and the team go through the new privacy features their new operating systems introduce.

The video starts with Tim Cook talking to the camera about user privacy. Talking about how Apple’s prime focus has always been user privacy, Tim Cook says that “Privacy is a fundamental human right.” While other companies turn customers into their product, “we’ve kept the lens focused on how technology can work for people,” he says.

The video was specifically published on Apple UK YouTube channel to show the company’s continued efforts to comply with GDPR rules.

“We know that privacy is a priority for our users in Europe and around the world. It’s why we’re always striving to set a higher bar, with new tools that put people in the driver’s seat when it comes to managing your own data.”

The video then segues into the WWDC keynote, where Craig and his team introduced new features like Private Relay and Mail Tracking Protection. If you’re interested in reading the features iOS 15 brings to the table, check out our detailed post on the best iOS 15 features.

The video then ends with Tim Cook talking about how the new features give its users “peace of mind.”

“At Apple, our commitment is to give users choice over how their data is used and to build privacy and security into everything we make.”

If you can’t contain the excitement and can’t wait for Apple to release the stable version of iOS 15, you can download and install iOS 15 Beta on your iPhone.

What do you think about the features in iOS 15? What are your best iOS 15 features? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.