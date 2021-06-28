iOS 15 is still a few months away from release. Until iOS 15 drops, you can try out some iOS 14 themes on your jailbroken iPhone to give it a fresh new look and feel. iOS itself does not natively have a theme engine, which is where jailbreaking comes in as it lets you apply themes on your iPhone to customize its looks and feel. Check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 themes for your jailbroken iPhone.

If your iPhone is not already jailbroken, you cannot apply any of the themes mentioned below. This is because it is only possible to jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 for now using Unc0ver or Taurine jailbreak, and since Apple is no longer signing older versions of iOS 14, you cannot downgrade your iPhone to it.

Remember that after must install SnowBoard on your jailbroken iPhone from the Cydia or Sileo to install and apply themes on it. You can download SnowBoard from the Packix repo. Apart from themes, you must also install a few other tweaks to get the same results, as shown in the screenshots below. With everything out of the way, check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak themes below.

Top iOS 14 Jailbreak Themes for iPhone or iPad

1. MontereyPad

If you own an iPad Pro that’s jailbroken, you can get the macOS Monterey look on it by installing the following tweaks and themes.

BigSurBar

XenHTML

Dock13

SnowBoard

Springtomize 5

PrimalFolder 2

oneUI 3 Weather Widget

Mobile Sur theme

Folder icons

Head over to this Reddit link if you want more information on this theme and setup.

2. Cosmic Glacier

If you prefer dark themes, you are going to love Cosmic Glacier. The creator of this setup has used a bunch of tweaks to get the desired effect. You can find the complete list of tweaks and icon packs used for this theme here.

3. Chroma

If you just want to spice up your iPhone without going over the top, you can try out Chroma. The gradient theme comes with over 450+ icons, which look similar to the stock icons but tweaked to give a fresher look and feel.

You can download Chroma from the Dynastic repo.

4. Shades of Blue

If you want a dark theme that’s easy on the eyes, you will like the Shades of Blue theme. This setup comes with a new system font as well, which further helps in refreshing the look and feel of your iPhone’s UI. There are a bunch of tweaks that you must install to get the setup, as shown in the image.

Lockscreen

Xenhtml

Orion

LS | Helios

Velvet

Homescreen

Soda HS 22 (mod)

Blur Box by Alo

Worst Lust icons

Atria

HideStatusBars X

Settings

Shuffle

Kaleidoscope

SkinnySettings

Messages

DopeConvos

Laetus

Control Center

Magma Evo

Prysm

Helios CC

Head over to this Reddit thread for more information on this setup and theme.

5. Darker

Just want a darker theme on your jailbroken iPhone and don’t care about anything else? You can try out the Darker theme, which comes with over 830 icons. As the name indicates, this theme contains the same icons as iOS 14 that are just darker. The Darker theme is apt for iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and their OLED displays, where it would look particularly stunning.

You can download Darker from the Packix repo.

6. Flvt

Flvt is a paid dark theme for your iPhone running iOS 14. The theme consists of over 240+ icons, 25+ wallpapers, and badges to go along with it.

You can download the Flvt theme for $1.99 from the Twickd repo.

7. Felicity Pro

Felicity Pro gives your iPhone a colorful makeover with stylish new icons and a dark gradient. The vibrant colors and over 700+ icons make Felicity Pro one of the most polished iOS 14 themes for your iPhone out there.

Below is a list of some more iOS 14 themes that are worth checking out:

NookPhone

Echo

OffWhite

Oyster

Minimal iOS 14

Onix

Mojito

Once you are done trying out different iOS 14 themes on your jailbroken iPhone, check out some of the best iOS 14 jailbreak tweaks you must try.

What are some of your favorite iOS 14 themes for your iPhone or iPad? Drop a comment and let us know about it!