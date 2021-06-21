TrendForce: iPhone 12s to Feature Smaller Notch, A15 Bionic Chip, Improved Cameras

TrendForce analysts have laid down their expectations for Apple’s “iPhone 12s” lineup due to launch in September this year. The analysts believe the iPhone 12s series will consist of four models, with all of them featuring a smaller notch. Barring this, the outer design of the new iPhones is not expected to change much from the iPhone 12 series.

TrendForce analysts believe Apple will “prioritize the optimization of existing functions” with the iPhone 12s series this year instead of adding new features. The new models will come with a smaller notch, thanks to the smaller sensor sizes. The new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip based on TSMC’s 5nm+ node.

As for the display, the analysts believe Apple will be using AMOLED panels with on-cell technology. In addition, they believe Apple will keep the 120Hz refresh rate technology for the display exclusive to the iPhone 12s Pro models. Other rumors have also indicated that the 120Hz display will be exclusive to the Pro models this year. Contrary to rumors, TrendForce does not expect Apple to bump the iPhone 12s storage to 1TB this year.

Other changes that will be a part of the iPhone 12s lineup include sensor-shift stabilization for the primary rear camera, a new 6P lens with autofocus for the ultra-wide angle camera of the Pro models. TrendForce analysts believe Apple will keep the LiDAR scanner exclusive to the iPhone 12s Pro lineup for another year. All iPhone 12s models will feature 5G, with Apple focusing more on the sale of the three non-mini models following the poor performance of the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple will not be making any major innovations with the iPhone 12s lineup this year. The company will also keep the lineup pricing the same as the iPhone 12 lineup despite the worldwide semiconductor shortage. TrendForce expects the iPhone 12s lineup to account for 39% of total iPhone production for 2021.

There was no word on battery capacity, but leaks suggest the 2021 iPhone lineup will feature beefier batteries which should help extend their battery life.

Our Take

It looks like if you were expecting the iPhone 12s/iPhone 13 lineup to be a major upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, you are going to be disappointed. The minor changes also mean that Apple could very well call its 2021 iPhones as the iPhone 12s instead of the iPhone 13.