tvOS 15 Lets Users Log into Apps with Face ID or Touch ID on Their iPhone

Apple has finally made it easier for users to authenticate on Apple TV. Starting with tvOS 15, Apple users can log in using Face ID or Touch ID via a connected iPhone. This way, users don’t have to enter their credentials manually.

The updated login process is not just limited to Apple ID. Apple TV users can authenticate their purchases and even sign in across multiple apps using iPhone authentication. Once a developer has implemented new authentication, users will get the “Sign-in With Apple Device” option whenever they log in for the first time. That said, the option will only be available if the developer has enabled it on their apps.

After selecting “Sign in With Apple Device,” users will get a prompt in the form of a notification on their iPad or iPhone. The notification redirects to Face ID or Touch ID authentication page. Furthermore, the authentication page also recommends login from Keychain. This way, there is no need to remember passwords separately while staying safe with strong passwords.

Face ID and Touch ID authentication is expected to streamline the login process on Apple TV apps. More than often, it isn’t easy to enter authentication on tvOS without a keyboard. With the new feature, you can simply use your iPhone/iPad to log in and authenticate purchases. The feature is expected to arrive this fall on tvOS 15.

The tvOS 15 supports Spatial Audio with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Streaming services like Apple Music will play music in Dolby Atmos on all AirPods and Beats powered by H1/W1 chip. Furthermore, the lossless audio feature for Apple Music will arrive later this year and be packaged as part of a premium tier. Starting with tvOS 15, you can use HomePod mini as speakers.