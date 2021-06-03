Twitter Blue Subscription Officially Announced, Features Undo Tweet, Reader Mode, More

Twitter officially announced the Twitter Blue paid subscription today. The launch of Twitter’s first-ever paid ‘Blue’ subscription has been anticipated ever since its appearance on the Apple App Store last week, and now the company has officially rolled out the feature to all of its users. Here’s everything you need to know about the subscription.

Twitter Blue is the company’s first-ever paid subscription. It’s only available in Canada and Australia for now, at a price of $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month respectively. Twitter says that ‘free Twitter’ isn’t going away.

“This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it.”

Undo Send Tweets

Undo send tweets works pretty much like Gmail’s undo send feature. The tweet isn’t actually sent up until the bar unloads fully. This gives the sender a buffer period to re-check the tweet for a typo, or some other error, and if the sender finds a mistake, he/she can click on the Undo Tweet button to not send the tweet and take them back to the editing screen.

Color Theme and Customizable App Icons

Twitter, for the first time, will let users customize themes on the app from Twitter’s default blue color to orange, green, red, and other colors. Moreover, the company is also providing options to change the Twitter app’s icon.

Reader Mode

For those who use Twitter a lot, there’s has been no way of reading long threads. The current implementation of reading threads is not-so-good, with tweets, likes, and retweets from different people interfering with our experience. Reader Mode aims to solve that issue.

“We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly.”

Bookmark Folders

For those of you who use Twitter a lot, the new Bookmark Folder will let you easily manage and save tweets. You can customize the color and name of the collections, such as ‘Things to Buy’ and ‘Funny.’ This feature will come in handy when you have to save a tweet for future reading. Twitter says Bookmark Folder will let you “you can find tweets easily and efficiently.”

No In-App Ads?

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of no in-app ads with Twitter Blue. The core Twitter experience with promoted tweets and in-app ads seems to remain the same with Twitter Blue.

Twitter has also announced a new @TwitterBlue handle for keeping up to date with features and sharing feedback. The company says that it will be listening to customer’s feedback over the course of next few months, and will introduce Twitter Blue to other countries soon.

What are your thoughts on Twitter Blue? Do you think the subscription is worth the price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!