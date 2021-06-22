Twitter for iPhone Is Accepting Applications for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

Earlier this year, Twitter unveiled Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces. Today Twitter has announced that it will be rolling out both the features on the app. Creators can check out the new features in the form of beta testers. Furthermore, the company has revealed new details about Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces feature.

The Super Follows is aimed at helping creators forge a better relationship with their audience. That apart, Super Follows will help creators by generating monthly revenue. Super Follows is offered in three tiers priced at $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99, respectively. The direct revenue method will help creators fund their efforts without worrying about advertisement revenue.

Twitter’s Ticketed Space is an extension of Spaces audio rooms. Platforms like Facebook, Snapchat are cashing on Clubhouse’s popularity with audio chat rooms. Spaces is Twitter’s attempt at offering a “unique and exclusive” audio experience. Furthermore, creators can charge participants anywhere between $1-$999. Twitter has also revealed all the details regarding revenue sharing.

You can earn up to 97% of the revenue from Spaces ticket purchases, and Super Follows subscriptions. Twitter won’t take more than a 3% share until you exceed $50,000 in lifetime earnings on both products. After this point, Twitter’s share increases to up to 20% of future earnings.

Twitter’s revenue sharing is on top of Apple’s 30% cut. In other words, the creators will have to share a large part of their revenue with Apple and Twitter. Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows feature is already available on the latest Twitter iOS app. The feature is currently open only for iOS users in the US.

It is no secret that Twitter is striving hard to create new channels of monetization. All of the Twitter’s recently launched features including a weather service are premium services.