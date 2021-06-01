Twitter Launches ‘Tomorrow’, a Local Weather Service Priced at $10/Month

Twitter is regularly introducing new features and functionalities. Now Twitter has launched a local weather service. It will be available in 15 North American cities and the Dominican Republic starting tomorrow. Twitter has roped in 18 meteorologists to create content.

Twitter’s new weather service is called “Tomorrow” and is available in two tiers, free and paid. The team will include 30 climate writers and also four editorial staff. Members will get access to newsletters and long-form content via Twitter’s Revue. The company recently acquired email newsletter service Revue. Furthermore, Tickets Spaces members will get access to short-form content specifically tailored for your likings.

Mike Park, Twitter’s VP of Product, sees Twitter as the best platform for weather service. He further explains how millions of people access Twitter for news breaking literally every minute. Statistically, events like hurricanes, floods and wildfires have triggered an exponential rise in conversation.

During Hurricane Sandy, my Twitter following went from 5,000 to 150,00 in a week. I was just interpreting weather information through plain language and meeting people where they needed me at that moment.

Currently, Twitter lets you ask climate questions via email. However, in the not so distant feature, Twitter will use the Revue site for servicing Tomorrow subscribers. Membership fees start at $10, and soon the service will be expanded to 50 major markets in North America. In 2022, the weather service will debut in the international market, starting with India and Brazil.

Members paying $10 can ask meteorologists unlimited weather and climate questions with a guaranteed response. They will also get access to exclusive articles, podcast episodes and a weekly newsletter.

Our Take

Twitter has announced a slew of new paid and free features like Ticketed Space, live audio rooms and paid newsletters. It is no secret that Twitter is creating new revenue channels and reduce dependency on ads. We feel $10 membership fees for a weather is steep considering extreme weather events occur occasionally.